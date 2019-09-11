Lake Shore Fire Department recruit climbs to honor fallen from 9/11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–A recruit firefighter with the Lake Shore Fire Department climbed 110 stories in her turnout gear this morning to honor the fallen from 9/11.

Recruit Carfi says it’s the most humbling thing she’s ever done.

“I wasn’t even in full gear and the amount of strength it took to get to 110 floors, I had to pull it from the depths,” Carfi said.

She also said she sees that day in a different light and climbing the stairs gave her a heavy appreciation for the responders who gave their lives that day.

