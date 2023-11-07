WEBSTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Monroe County woman will spend a year in prison after prosecutors say she stole nearly $579,000 from Wegmans.

Alicia Torres, 48, was employed by the grocery chain for approximately 27 years. The office of U.S. Attorney Trini Ross says she utilized a system for filling customer prescriptions to fraudulently process approximately 350 credit card refund requests in customers’ names.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says fictitious amounts were used, and that the thefts occurred between 2014 and February of this year.

“The fraudulent refund amounts were based on what Torres observed customers receiving in previous transactions,” prosecutors said. “She then tricked the pharmacist on duty to sign off on and authorize the fraudulent refund requests. Once refund requests were approved, Torres paid the refund amounts to herself by swiping her bank debit card in Wegmans’ point of sale system.”

Torres was convicted of wire fraud. Of the nearly $579,000 she stole, almost $11,000 of that was obtained by fraudulently using Wegmans gift cards, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. In all, Torres was ordered to pay $578,943.86 in restitution.

Founded in Rochester, Wegmans has numerous stores in the Buffalo and Finger Lakes regions, in addition to a number of stores in the northeastern U.S. and elsewhere in the country.