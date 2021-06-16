Man, nephew rescue woman from water

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo woman who drove an ambulance into Irondequoit Bay wasn’t the only person rescued from the water in Rochester last weekend.

A man and his nephew helped a different woman out of the water on Saturday.

Wayne Hadsell and his nephew Ashton were on a boat early Saturday after an evening with friends.

They saw a pickup truck leave an nearby dock, flying through the air into the water. At first, they thought the truck was stolen and being dumped into the water, until they saw the brake lights going on and off.

That’s when they found a jet boat and sped out to the scene.

“When we arrived at the truck, the girl was in there beating on the window, screaming for help,” Hadsell says.

Ashton Reamore said “And I was like ‘What do we have to? Break the back window? The anchor maybe?’ And that’s when he said ‘Blow out the back window with the point.'”

Hadsell pulled Reamore and the woman onto the boat and brought them to shore. They were convinced they arrived just in time, saying 30 seconds later, she might have died.

Police say the woman is recovering well.