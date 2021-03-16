Man set on fire in Rochester apartment dies, 2 teens arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who police say was set on fire in a Lyell Avenue apartment last week has died, Rochester Police Department officials announced Tuesday morning.

Police say the man was intentionally set on fire Friday while he was sitting in a chair in the residence.

Police said he sustained second and third degree burns over 70% of his body and was bring treated at the University of Rochester Medical Center Kessler Burn & Trauma Center before ultimately succumbing to his injuries.

A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old have been arrested and charged with first degree assault and second degree arson in connection to the incident.

“We will be working with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office in regards to upgrading charges against the individuals previously charged,” Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said in a statement Tuesday morning.

At this time, the victim has not been identified. Police said Monday the victim has no local family, and they are still trying to contact potential family members from out of state.

His name is being withheld at this time.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.