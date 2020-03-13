Missing 83-year-old Rochester man may be in Erie County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are looking for help locating a missing, elderly man.

Thuang Le, 83, suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, and may be in need of medical attention. He was described as an Asian man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at six feet tall and weighs 155 lbs.

The last time he was seen, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., Thuang was driving on Churchill Rd. in Oswego.

Le’s vehicle is a red 2002 Toyota Camry with a license plate that reads “BNL-9616.” According to recent information, Le may be in Erie County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or contact Rochester police at (585) 428-9800.