ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued a missing person alert for 4-month-old Davinci Harrell Thursday evening.

Police say Harrell is believed to be with his mother, Cassandra Harrell, 36. She is described as being 5’5” and around 145 lbs.

Investigators believe Harrell left Rochester for the area of Rome, New York. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.