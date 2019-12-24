Mother in suburban Rochester gives birth in kitchen

(WIVB)– A mother from suburban Rochester is home from the hospital – after giving birth in her kitchen.

Daphne Kianpour could not wait to be born. Her very quick entrance into the world started Thursday morning. Her mom Hitomi Sakano wasn’t sure if she was experiencing contractions or not, so she tried to wait it out.

Sakano called her doctor who told her she needed to get to a hospital right away. But there was no time.

Enter Officer Mark Skidmore of the Brighton Police Department, who delivered the baby right in the family’s home.

“We walked inside. The neighbor was there and said the head was coming out, so I got down on the ground,” Skidmore said. “There wasn’t any waiting at all. She was ready to have the baby and she started pushing.”

Now, this family is saying little Daphne is the best Christmas present they could hope for.