Noose removed from Rochester-area home after public outcry

GREECE, N.Y. (via WROC) — When residents in the town of Greece, to the west of Rochester, complained about a noose hanging outside a house, the town supervisor ordered a police investigation. The noose was removed a short time later.

But at Tuesday night’s town board meeting, anti-racism groups and worried people urged the town supervisor to publicly condemn the racism that the noose can represent.

“The citizens in Greece need to hear and he needs to model the response to any kind of display of racism and symbols of hate. The noose is just historically the symbols of lynching black people and there’s no other interpretation of that as far as I’m concerned,” said Ann Shaughnessy of Showing up for Racial Justice Rochester.

Town Supervisor Bill Reilich says the person who hung the noose removed it immediately after being contacted by police.