ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teacher in the Rochester City School District says she was sexually assaulted by a student earlier this month at Franklin High School.

According to the Rochester Teachers Association, the student was suspended by the district, but the district ultimately determined she could not be held liable for the incident due to her disabilities.

“I was failed by my workplace and again by my city,” Corrine Mundorff wrote in a post dated October 21, “I have nowhere left to turn.”

According to Mundorff, she was preparing to teach a high school English class when a 14-year-old freshman ran into her classroom and hid behind her desk.

“He was clearly afraid of something and came to my room because everyone knows my room is a safe place,” she wrote.

Mundorff said a student she had never seen before came into her room seconds later and began punching the freshman. She said when she separated the students, the attacker ran out of the room and down the hall.

“My room is at the end of a hallway, so I could only go in one direction,” she wrote, “the same way the aggressor just went. All I kept thinking was that I needed to get help.”

Mundorff said the student turned and spit on her in the hallway, while dozens of other students watched. She said the student shoved her and spit on her more as others took out their phones to record the incident.

“I repeatedly told them not to put their hands on me, to stop spitting on me, and that I was not following them, but looking for security,” Mundorff wrote. “I had my attacker on one side and a wall of students on the other.”

That’s when Mundorff said she was sexually assaulted.

“My attacker placed both of their hands on my breasts, fondled me for approximately 30 seconds, and then shoved me and spit on me,” she wrote. “They did it again, this time for at least a minute.”

Mundorff said there were “hundreds” of students watching by that point.

She said when a security officer got to the scene, they did not restrain the student, who Mundorff said punched her in the head multiple times. She said that set off a large fight between multiple groups of students.

“Luckily a fellow teacher physically shielded me and moved me to the main office,” she wrote.

Mundorff said she called 911 at 12:20 p.m. She said no officers came to the school, so she went to the Public Safety Building at 3:00. She said she was not able to file a police report until 6:00 p.m.

She said that’s when police told her “Well you know, you guys did pull the Police officers out of the schools so…”

“Somehow, because my School Board voted to remove police officers from our schools, I was at fault for my own attack,” Mundorff wrote. “I am enraged that I was treated as somehow “less” of a victim by the police because of things I have no control over.”

Mundorff said she wrote about the incident after learning the student involved would not be suspended.

“Today I decided that someone needed to hear my story. That I will not be denied basic human dignity at my workplace,” she wrote.

Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski told News 8 the student was initially suspended, until the district ultimately determined she could not be held liable due to disabilities.

Union leaders in the district have been pushing for increased safety efforts in Rochester schools recently. Urbanski said the district has 14 pending resignations and 80 total resignations mainly due to what he said were dangerous environments in schools.

“We’re not going to let them get away with this,” Urbanski said. “We’re worried that in this volatile situation this sends a message to other students that you can do whatever you want and get away with it.”

“I’m asking you to hear me, hear teachers when they are crying out for help,” Mundorff wrote. “I was sexually assaulted at work and deserve to be heard.”

News 8 has reached out to the Rochester City School District and Rochester Police Department for comment. They did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

