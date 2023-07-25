ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving the case of a person who went missing over 20 years ago.

According to New York State Police, Sandra Sollie went missing in the afternoon of May 23, 1994, at Ames Plaza in Macedon. She was pregnant around the time of her disappearance.

Investigators discovered her car was at her home on Rt. 350 and that her pet dog was also missing. NYSP said they found her wallet in the bushes off Reed Street and her dog’s collar was found in a dumpster in Penfield.

To this day, Sollie has not been found and all interviews conducted with individuals over the years have turned up negative results.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or about her disappearance is asked to call NYSP at (585)-398-4100.