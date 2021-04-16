Parole violator armed with knife shot by police on Fairbanks Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) — A parole violator was shot by an officer with the U.S. Marshals task force Friday in Rochester.

Members with the task force — consisting of officers from the Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and U.S. Marshals — responded to 107 Fairbanks Street in Rochester around 11:15 a.m. Friday in search for a man who skipped parole on a burglary charge.

Once on scene, officers attempted to arrest the violator. They say he made his way into the adjoining house and tried to hide in the basement. Police say he armed himself with a butcher’s knife and made an “aggressive movement” toward the officers with the knife.

A New York State Trooper then shot the violator. The suspect was shot with one round in the shoulder area.

Police officials say the officer was “fearful for his life” when he shot the violator.

“Our officer felt he was threatened and he used deadly physical force,” said Maj. Barry Chase of the New York State Police. “Anybody that’s on a warrant, they’re usually dangerous people, so anybody that’s wanted like that, we’re going to try to arrest somebody on a warrant and we consider them dangerous.”

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is currently in guarded condition.

Officials say New York State Police is the lead investigative agency on this case.

AU.S. Marshal on the scene said the large police response wasn’t unusual for this type of situation.

“This is a common occurrence,” he said. “The task force makes over 400 arrests per year removing violent offenders, so it’s very common for us to be out here in a group.”

