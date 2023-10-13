ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The jury in the trial of Kelvin Vickers is having two counts read back after a partial verdict found Vickers guilty on all other charges.

The jury has not decided yet on whether or not Vickers is guilty on the charges of aggravated murder and/or aggravated attempted murder. The jury did find him guilty on all other charges as the judge sent them back to deliberate.

“I think the jury went through the case meticulously and so far, by their verdict, they had held Kelvin Vickers accountable for what he did in the 48 hours in the City of Rochester,” said Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley.

On July 21, 2022, Officer Mazurkiewicz was with his partner Officer Sino Seng inside an unmarked police car on Bauman Street.

Police said that someone then approached the van and fired a gun inside, hitting Officer Mazurkiewicz twice in his upper body and once in Officer Seng’s lower body. A 15-year-old in a house nearby was also shot when a bullet went through the wall.

Vickers was accused as the man who shot the officers. In addition, he was also accused of a triple shooting that killed two and injured one man hours before Officer Mazurkiewicz was shot.

Police said that Vickers, who is from Massachusetts, was arrested after police found him inside a crawl space inside a vacant home. A loaded handgun was also found on the premises. He was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to Doorley, Vickers may be looking at a maximum of 65 years to life in prison solely for the charges related to the shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz. For the triple shooting, she says that he is looking at life without parole.

