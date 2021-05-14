Police fatally shoot man during Rochester traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was fatally shot by Rochester police early Friday after officers pulled a vehicle over as part of a shooting investigation.

Rochester police say the unidentified man was shot at about 4:30 a.m. on Glasser Street after officers pulled over a vehicle that had been seen on cameras leaving nearby Lyell Avenue shortly after a gunfire-detection system activated there.

Police said in a release that one of the occupants refused to exit the vehicle and that police noticed the subject had a handgun.

One or more officers fired into the vehicle during an unspecified “interaction.” The man died at the scene.

