Police in Rochester investigating death of newborn boy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (via WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a newborn child.

About 9 p.m. on Thursday, the RPD responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a baby that was brought into the hospital deceased.

The recently-born baby boy was determined to have died as a result of unknown circumstance, according to police.

RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this incident. According to RPD, an autopsy will be performed in the next couple days to help determine a cause of death.