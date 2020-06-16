Breaking News
Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo gives daily briefing
Closings
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

Police looking for missing 17-year-old with autism, last seen Saturday in Rochester

Rochester

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old with autism who may be in need of medical attention.

Officials say Bryn Phillips was last seen on Rosemount Street in the City of Rochester at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and is believed to be on foot.

She was last seen wearing a teal-colored sweatshirt or fleece, and black and white boots with music notes on them.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss