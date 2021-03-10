Police officer shoots, kills Open Door Mission ‘guest’ armed with knife in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after officers responded to the area of West Main Street for the report of a man with a “large knife.”

According to the Rochester Police Capt. Mark Mura, officers responded to Open Door Mission around 2:55 a.m. Capt. Mura said that according to reports, the man — who Open Door Mission later confirmed was a guest of the organization — went inside, grabbed a large knife and left on foot.

According to Mura, the responding officers reached out to ask for an officer with a taser.

“Apparently the male was cutting himself with the knife and threated to kill the officers,” Mura said. “The male then apparently moved toward the officers. One of the officers fired at least one round striking the male.”

The man was then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by AMR where he was pronounced dead around 3:55 a.m.

When asked if it the Forensic Intervention Team (FIT) or other mental health resources were called, Mura said the whole event happened too fast.

“The entire incident unfolded in about five to six minutes so there was no time to make any other calls other then what was made.”

Open Door Mission Executive Director Anna Valeria-Iseman released the following statement on the incident:

“Our hearts are heavy at the Open Door Mission regarding the incident that occurred early this morning involving the death of one of our guests. We are praying for our guest, their loved ones, and the Rochester Police Department officers involved in this incident. As this is an ongoing police investigation, we can have no further comment at this time.”

West Main Street from Washington to Broad Street is closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

Full briefing from the Rochester Police Department:

Tweets from the scene

If you’re just waking up now: #developing in Rochester- a man is dead after a scene outside the Open Door Mission overnight.



Officers say they arrived to a man with large knife, cutting himself and threatening to kill officers/eventually came at officers @News_8 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 10, 2021

Larger command unit arrived minutes ago, the Chief just told us we will be getting more information shortly @News_8 https://t.co/Gtx5JP5jTc pic.twitter.com/mMIJs0aFGh — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 10, 2021

It appears that Chief Sullivan just arrived on scene now ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/RaVJoKl8bY — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 10, 2021

Large number of RPD cars along with detectives on main st around the area if the Open Door Mission no word on why they are here stay with @News_8 and @eriketacost_tv for the latest this morning @mcfw #roc pic.twitter.com/GDCdWGwV8g — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 10, 2021