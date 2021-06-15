Premier League star Jamie Vardy named co-owner of Rochester Rhinos

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Rhinos announced Tuesday Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy bought a small stake in the club.

The 34-year-old Premier League Player of the Season earned the title in 2015-2016, has made 308 appearances for LCFC, and scored 87 PL goals. He also played on the English national team from 2015-2018, adding seven goals through his tenure.

The Rhinos have been on a four-year hiatus, and expect to return to play in 2022, with hopes Vardy can help revive the soccer scene in Rochester.

The Rochester Rhinos are delighted to announce that Premier League star @vardy7 has become a co-owner of the club.#Rochester pic.twitter.com/iJsq6SHtw2 — Rochester Rhinos (@RochesterRhinos) June 15, 2021

Rochester Rhinos owners David and Wendy Dworkin released a statement on the Rhinos’ Facebook page, saying:

“This is a huge coup for Rochester and the Rhinos, Jamie Vardy is known throughout the soccer world because of his success and his inspirational story, and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us as a co-owner.

“We have never wavered in our commitment to bringing professional soccer back to Rochester. Hopefully this fantastic news, which we’ve been desperate to tell people about for so long, will give everyone connected with the club the belief that there are good times ahead.”

