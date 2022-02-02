Puppy returned to Rochester man, but his car is still missing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester man’s car is still missing, but at least he’s got his puppy back.

This past weekend, Eric Berg’s car was taken while he was in a restaurant picking up a take-out order. Inside the car was his six-month-old puppy.

At the time the car was stolen, it had been left on to help keep the puppy, named “Benny,” warm.

Eventually, efforts involving flyers, social media and our sister station WROC led to a call from a man who told Berg that someone was trying to sell his puppy.

The man was given a $2,000 reward, and Benny was Berg’s once again. But the car? It’s still not known where that ended up. Rochester police are looking into it.

