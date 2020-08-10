Rapper Kanye West photographed in a SUNY Brockport hoodie

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kanye West could be labeled as a lot of things: Rapper, music producer, pop-culture figure, fashion designer, and presidential candidate to name a few.

One label that didn’t apply until Monday was Golden Eagle.

West was photographed sporting a SUNY Brockport hoodie while exiting a plane; photos that the college’s official Twitter account shared Monday afternoon:

A statement from SUNY Brockport officials Monday said:

“SUNY Brockport in no way endorses Mr. West’s political views or his recent culturally inaccurate and inappropriate comments. In this particular case, we do think he made an excellent wardrobe choice. It’s not every day that a major celebrity wears Brockport gear and our social media team wanted to share it with our community.”

Regarding West’s ongoing presidential campaign, last week he withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey’s ballot, but he also filed signatures to appear on the Arkansas ballot this fall as an independent presidential candidate.

Back in July, at his first campaign event since announcing his bid for the Oval Office, West ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.

The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump and said the two share “dragon energy,” told Forbes that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap. During the early July interview, West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he’s running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album.