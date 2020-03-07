Relief in Rochester as hospital says patient tests negative for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (via WROC) — A patient at a Rochester hospital has tested negative for COVID-19, Rochester General Hospital stated on Saturday morning.
“The New York State Department of Health has notified us that the patient admitted to Rochester General Hospital this week tested negative for COVID-19. Our medical teams followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols from the time the patient entered the hospital until their discharge. Rochester Regional Health will remain vigilant about COVID-19 as the situation continues to evolve.”Rochester Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Robert Mayo, MD
According to Rochester Regional Health, the patient was sent home on Thursday under voluntary quarantine. The patient was admitted on Wednesday for symptoms of an unexplained illness.