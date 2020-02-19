Rochester-area man charged with threatening to kill Schumer, Schiff

GREECE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester-area man has been charged with threatening to kill Sen. Charles Schumer and Congressman Adam Schiff.

Salvatore Lippa, II, 57, could spend up to 10 years in prison and pay a $250,000 fine if convicted of the charges against him. Prosecutors accused him of threatening to assault and murder a federal official on account of the performance of their official duties, and interstate communication of a threat.

According to officials, Schiff received a voice mail that included a death threat on January 23. Schumer received one, as well, on February 4, prosecutors say.

Here are the messages left for each of them, according to a criminal complaint:

“Schiff, shifty Schiff, you’re the biggest f***ing scumbag motherf***er who ever lived. I dare you to come. I dare you to come to New York, because I will put a bullet in your f***ing forehead. You f***ing scumbag piece of s***. You got that? And you can look up my phone number. And you think I’m f***ing joking? I’ll come to Washington and kill you, you motherf***er.” “Hey Schumer, you and Nancy Pelosi are two f***ing biggest scumbags who ever lived. And let me tell you something, somebody wants to assassinate you, I’m going to be the driver. And he’ll shoot you from 200 yards away. I f***ing promise you, you f***ing totally little f***ing Democrats scumbag f***s.”

Through an investigation, authorities say they were able to trace the threats back to Lippa.

He is scheduled to be in court Wednesday afternoon.