Rochester business embraces four-day workweek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–The pandemic has forced businesses across the country to take a look at the way they do things, and for one company in Rochester, that meant giving their employees an extra day off to see if they could boost productivity while folks were working from home.

They’re back to work now, but that four day work week is sticking around.

The owners of TGW, a social impact marketing firm, say the four day work week embraces the idea that a happy and refreshed employee will be able to accomplish more when they’re in the office.

The daily hours, pay, and benefits all stay the same under a four-day workweek. And so do job expectations.