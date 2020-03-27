Rochester donut shop selling treats with face of Dr. Fauci

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — You may have seen his face a lot on TV recently. Now it’s on donuts at a shop up the 90.

Donuts Delite in Rochester is selling donuts honoring Dr. Anthony Fauci. He’s the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

The Fauci donuts are plain with butter cream frosting and blue sprinkles. And if you had to ask, yes, the face part is edible.

Donuts Delite is offering curbside pickup and delivery options in the Rochester area.

But if you want to make a trip to get some Fauci donuts for yourself, it’s a good idea to call first, as they’ve sold out daily.