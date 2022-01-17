Rochester family attacked with hockey stick near Blue Cross Arena

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the Civic Center Ramp garage Saturday around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 52-year-old male victim suffering from apparent contusions and possible fractures.

RPD says that the victim was with his family as they were walking back to their car from the Blue Cross Arena when they were approached by a male in the garage who began to scream for the victim and his family to come over to him.

The victim and his family tried to avoid the male and head to their parked car when the male continued to approach them in an aggressive manner.

According to authorities, a concerned citizen stopped and asked if the victim and his family wanted to get into the citizen’s car in an effort to get away from the male. As they tried to do so, the male tackled the victim to the ground and began to punch and kick him.

The victim’s wife exited the vehicle and tried to help her husband. Then the male picked up a hockey stick from inside the car and began to swing it at the wife. The victim got in between the attacker and the wife and was hit several times by the attacker with the hockey stick.

The victim, his wife and child were able to get into the concerned citizen’s car, flee the area and call 911.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he is being evaluated and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD officers were able to locate and apprehend a suspect in the attack, who has been identified as 24-year-old Tyrone Oliver. He has been charged with assault in the second degree.