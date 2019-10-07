Rochester man cheated more than 1,000 people out of more than $100 million

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has admitted to his role in a nationwide, fraudulent scheme that scammed more than 1,000 people.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced Monday that Perry Santillo Jr. pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy to launder money. These charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

At the U.S. Attorney’s office, where officials are announcing that a Rochester man has plead guilty to fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering in federal court @News_8 pic.twitter.com/6YAJdnM2Ue — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) October 7, 2019

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said Santillo cheated more than 1,000 people for more than $100 million with false promises of business investments.

Officials described Santillo’s lavish lifestyle, which included luxury cars, a $150,000 birthday celebration in Las Vegas, $1.2 million suits and the commissioning of a rap song about himself, among other examples.

Although the scheme was wide-reaching and operated throughout the country, a few local families were impacted, including:

A resident of Webster who invested a total asset value of 94,341.89 in a fictitious company known as First Nationale Solutions (FNS), which was worthless as of December 31, 2017.

A Victor resident and his wife invested approximately 221,758.67 with FNS and Millebury Development. Officials say the couple received three payments of $2,500 but lost approximately $214,258.67.

Santillo is scheduled to be sentenced March 6.

Officials say this investigation is ongoing.

Full court paperwork: