Rochester man dies at construction site after trench caves in near Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man has died while working to excavate a piece of property on Bellaqua Estates Drive in Chili Sunday around 9:30 a.m.

According to deputies, workers for a private company were digging a trench to access an underground sewer when it caved in, killing the victim.

On-scene responders attempted to save the trapped man from the ravine, but were unsuccessful.

First responders involved in the recovery operation said the trench was at least 15 feet deep.

The body of the private contractor was recovered around 5 p.m.

Officials say the victim was in his 50s. Further information on his identity is not available at this time.

“Due to the nature of the incident, we kindly ask that you avoid the immediate area at this time,” MCSO officials said. “An extended investigation is needed before details are released on the incident.”

MCSO continues to work with partnering first responders, that include but are not limited to: Chili Fire, Gates Fire, Rochester Fire, Monroe County Special Operations, 911 Dispatch, EMS and OSHA.

The Monroe County Sheriffs Office issued the following statement shortly after the incident:

“We are grateful for this teamwork under extremely emotional and difficult conditions. We are also appreciative of the specialized teams, multiple resources, and equipment that was used in the recovery. MCSO and all the responding agencies express our condolences to the family of the deceased.”

According to deputies, no responders were injured in the recovery.

