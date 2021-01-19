Rochester man misses Bills playoff game due to wife going into labor

As Bills fans enjoy a memorable playoff run a Rochester man missed his chance to see the team play in person.

Justin Fladd had his ticket and his negative COVID test for the Colts game but there was one thing he didn’t plan for, his wife going into labor.

Justin says he and his wife headed to their doctor the Wednesday before the game, for what should have been a standard appointment. An hour later they were admitted.

The couple ended up watching the historic game in the hospital, a game they will never forget and the first they shared with their baby.

“Our due date was January 4 and my lovely wife was like if you get a chance to get a ticket, you got to get a ticket,” Justin said.

His wife Chelsea added, “what were the odds we were able to get tickets, we were able to be able to go to the playoff game, and then lo and behold it would be 12 hours beforehand.”

Justin says the baby is named Fitzgerald in honor of former Bills quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick.