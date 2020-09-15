Rochester Mayor says police chief no longer works for department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — City officials in Rochester want more transparency about the death of Daniel Prude, and Mayor Lovely Warren is taking action.

She officially announced that the city will conduct an internal review. They’ll see if any city employees, including herself, violated policies in the handling of Prude’s death.

The Mayor also says she reached out to the Prude family.

“I have apologized to the Prude family and this community for the failures that have happened along the way, including my own as Mayor,” Warren said. “Never again can we allow any man or woman to needlessly die in police custody.”

Warren says Police Chief La’Ron Singletary served his last day on patrol on Monday. He was originally set to retire at the end of the month.

Warren also suspended the city’s communications director and counsel.