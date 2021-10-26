ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is outpacing New York state and the U.S. in terms of private sector job growth year over year, according to a new monthly jobs report from the New York State Department of Labor.

The monthly jobs report shows that between September 2020 and September 2021, Rochester added 22,200 private sector jobs — a growth rate of 5.3%.

That year over year growth rate was No. 2 in New York, only behind Buffalo-Niagara Falls (5.7%), but ahead of the overall state average (3.7%) and the overall nationwide average (4.7%), according to the report.

As the economy rebounds from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the monthly report found the industry most impacted by private sector job growth in New York state was leisure and hospitality, with a year over year growth rate of 18.8%.

Overall, New York state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 7.4% to 7.1% last month, the report found.

While unemployment was down and the state added private sector and nonfarming jobs, New York still lagged behind the average nationwide growth. From August to September, the Empire State saw nonfarming jobs grow by 0.1% and private sector jobs grow by 0.2%, compared to the country which saw 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Full report