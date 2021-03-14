Rochester police charge teen with setting man on fire on Lyell Avenue

ROCHSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Police in Rochester have charged a teenager with setting a man on fire last week.

They say an investigation revealed the 16-year-old sprayed a flammable liquid on the victim last Friday and set him on fire in his apartment.

Rochester police officers received calls of a person on fire Friday afternoon on the 500 block of Lyell Avenue.

Members of the Rochester Fire Department and AMR were treating the victim’s wounds sustained from the fire when the RPD arrived to the scene.

AMR transported the victim to URMC and is listed in critical condition in the burn trauma unit.

The RPD said as a result of the preliminary investigation, the Rochester Fire Department’s Arson Unit and the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit were called to the scene.

“The investigation is underway to determine if this is an intentional criminal act or an

accident. As this is an active investigation,” the RPD said.

On Sunday the RPD announced that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with first degree a and second degree attempted arson for his role in the crime.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call the Rochester Police

Department (911), email at MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov or call Crime Stoppers at

(585) 423-9300.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.