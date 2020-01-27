Rochester police officer stabbed, suspect arrested after incident

Editor’s note: Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary will hold a press conference to discuss this incident from the Public Safety Building at 2 p.m. Monday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was stabbed Sunday and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after an altercation on the city’s northwest side. The suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

The Rochester Police Department received reports of criminal mischief in the neighborhood of Glendale Park late Sunday afternoon.

"Shots fired! Male stabbed! Suspect running!"



"Shots fired! Male stabbed! Suspect running!"

Hear the harrowing 911 call from this morning where an RPD officer was stabbed during an altercation on Glendale Park. The suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Rochester Police officers said an officer was stabbed at least once in the upper body and sustained a facial wound. In response, the officer shot back at the suspect.

After a foot chase the suspect was arrested on Dewey Avenue after a brief foot chase.

The officer was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, a 20-year-old male, was taken to Rochester General Hospital.

Dewey Avenue is expected to remain close for the remainder of the afternoon and possibly into the early evening as police continue to investigate.

There’s no threat to the public following this incident.

The area of Dewey Avenue from Bloss Street on the south to Lexington Avenue at the north end is closed off.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement about the incident:

“Our police officers put themselves at risk every time they put on their uniform. Sadly, today, one of Rochester’s finest was injured while protecting our city. While I am heartened to hear that the injured officer will be released from the hospital and heading home soon, I ask all of our residents to pray for him and his family. I am thankful that no one was more seriously injured in this incident and wish our officer a quick and full recovery.”

