Rochester school bus driver arrested and charged with assaulting student

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester school bus driver was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old child.

Police say 26-year-old Jennifer Denegal, of Rochester, was arrested and charged with third degree assault after an investigation into an incident from January 7.

The student arrived at school that day and reported that she has been assaulted by her bus driver. She was treated at University of Rochester Medical Center and diagnosed with a concussion.

After an investigation, Denegal was arrested and was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Rochester City Court on February 5.