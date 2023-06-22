ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A child was arrested after a stolen vehicle overturned on its roof and crashed into two vehicles Wednesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

At around 12:45 a.m., Rochester police were investigating citizen reports of criminal mischief and larcenies to vehicles in the 1200 block of Monroe Ave. when a potential stolen suspect vehicle was observed in the area.

The vehicle then fled the scene, according to RPD, but police say they did not chase it. The vehicle then was traveling westbound on Monroe Ave and ran a red light when it struck another vehicle at the intersection of Alexander Street. The driver inside the impacted vehicle was a 54-year-old male city resident. He was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash caused the stolen vehicle to crash into another vehicle that was stopped facing eastbound on Monroe Ave., and was occupied by two city residents, a 30-year-old male and a 33-year-old female. Both occupants of the car were not injured.

According to RPD, the stolen vehicle overturned and stopped on its roof in front of the Rochester Fire Department. Officers say multiple youth left the overturned car.

One child was taken into custody without incident. Specific charges are being determined at this time, according to police.

