Six people under voluntary quarantine in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (via WROC) — Monroe County Health Department officials say six Rochester-area people were under voluntary quarantine amid concerns that they may have possibly contracted novel coronavirus.
Similar to earlier this month when health officials there announced another person was also under voluntary quarantine over similar concerns, these individuals will remain under quarantine for two weeks following their departure from China.
Currently, county health officials describe these individuals as asymptomatic.
Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include:
- Runny nose
- Headache
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Fever
- A general feeling of being unwell.
CDC officials recommend that people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. Additionally, health department officials say certain everyday proactive measures can help stop the spread of the virus, including:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.