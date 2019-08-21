Two young men who saved family of five from fire are saluted across Rochester

The two counsins rescued family of five from fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (via WROC) — Two young men who kicked open the door of a burning home in Rochester said they didn’t hesitate – they just reacted when they realized someone was in danger.

Cousins Darius Dillard and Nate Williams are cousins who last week, saved the family of five inside.

“As soon as I saw the fire I was like ‘oh yeah, we got to get this family out of there now’ because I don’t want nothing to happen to them,” says Williams.

August 14 will now be known as “Darius Dillard and Nate Williams Day” in Rochester, with the mayor saying it’s a time to honor the service of the two who saved that family of five in the fire. The young men promised to keep that spirit of service alive.

“I’ll continue to live up to what they’re noticing me for and I’m not going to let the city down,” says Dillard.

“And I’m just going to keep living up to it, and keep moving forward and I hope that family can get back into their house,” says Williams.

“We’re just regular kids growing up. We’re trying to make Rochester a better place to live.”