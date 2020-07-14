WATCH LIVE: Bello says he’s ‘supportive’ of renaming Rochester’s airport after Frederick Douglass

Editor’s note: County Executive’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says he is supportive of renaming the Greater Rochester International Airport after famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Bello said:

“Frederick Douglass holds an unparalleled place of prominence in the history of Rochester and Monroe County. He called Rochester home for more than a quarter-century and it was here that he founded and published his North Star newspaper, wrote some of his greatest works and speeches and continued his life-long fight for emancipation, suffrage, equality and human rights. His world-renowned leadership on social reform is a legacy that lives on throughout our community.

I appreciate the input and civic engagement of so many residents who have suggested renaming the Greater Rochester international Airport in Mr. Douglass’ honor. I am supportive of this idea and my administration will be working with the County Legislature, the Federal Aviation Administration, the public and other stakeholders in coming weeks to develop a process to study this proposal.”

Bello’s support comes after a petition was started for this movement over the weekend, which caught on quickly locally.

The potential renaming of the airport has apparent bipartisan support so far, as the Monroe County Republican Committee endorsed the change on Twitter Tuesday:

🇺🇸✈️ Rename the ROC to Frederick Douglass International Airport. Douglass is one of our community’s most consequential historic figures. An advisor and confidant of President Lincoln, he is also, without question, one of our community's most famous Republicans! Do it! 🇺🇸🐘👍 pic.twitter.com/fRQuDwTxsl — Monroe County GOP (@monroegop) July 14, 2020

Additionally, the county executive announce a new county deparment designed around the goal of racial equity.

“Today I am announcing that I have introduced a local law to the Monroe County Legislature that would amend the county charter to create a new Department of Diversity Equity and Inclusion,” Bello said.

The county executive says this newly created county department will work in tandem with the recently created RASE Commission.

“I believe now, more than ever, that this is long overdue,” Bello said. “As I’ve said in the past, this isn’t about words, it’s about actions. It has always been my intention to usher in a new way of doing business.”

“This legislation will be a powerful tool in moving our community forward,” said Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler. “It’s sends a message that Monroe County values all of its residents and wants to provide opportunity to everyone.”

“It’s important that we are clear that what we’re doing is not just for show, it’s not just window dressings, that we are committed to making serious, concrete changes in the way Monroe County does business,” said Monroe County Legislator Vince Felder. “Its very important that we have concrete measurable results.”

Bello says the new department won’t cost the county any additional resources.

“We were able to create this department, by looking at vacated, but funded positions around the county and re-utilizing them,” Bello said. “So we were able to do this at no additional expense to the county budget.”

Regarding the potential airport name change, local activist Richard Glaser created the online petition this past weekend directed toward County Executive Bello to officially change the name of the Greater Rochester International Airport to “Frederick Douglass International Airport.”

The original plan was to aim for 200 signatures at first, and long term would work up to 2,000 signatures. As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday the petition was closing in 2,500 signatures.

“Symbols are very important,” Glaser said. “Racial equity is the ball and chain we carry around our ankle.”

By uplifting the name of Douglass to the public, Glaser says the celebrated abolitionist could serve as a role model for the people who live in Rochester, and around the world.

“Frederick Douglass is arguably among the greatest historical figures for all the reasons that someone might win a Nobel Prize,” he said. “He really enshrines the values that were put out there by the Founding Fathers. We don’t recognize publicly that Douglass lived much of his adult life here.

“We were blessed with Douglass’s presence in our community,” he said. “People around the world know him, every school kid learns about Frederick Douglass. It’s time to get that symbolic recognition.”

“We would be very supportive of a name change,” said Ken Morris Jr., the great, great, great grandson of Frederick Douglass.

Morris says he and Glaser spoke at length last week before the petition was posted.

“Douglass spent 25 years in Rochester, it was his adopted home, and its where he decided he would be buried. I think this would be a wonderful opportunity to recognize him,” Morris said.

Morris lives in California now, but before the pandemic, would take frequent trips to Rochester. He recalls that the terminals in the airport are named for Douglass and Susan B. Anthony, but now after the redesign, the large names were replaced by small bronze plaques. Morris would love for his ancestor’s name to be more prominent.

“That would be very cool to fly into the ‘Frederick Douglass International Airport,’” he said.

