ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon stopped by a few bars in Rochester Friday night to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

One attendee at Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport caught video of Fallon performing with local musician Sam Sarratori. Another person at Iron Smoke caught video of Fallon onstage.

Fallon also visited Fairport bar Mulconry’s, where he sang some Irish tunes, captured on camera by Rochester local Jon Hickey.

