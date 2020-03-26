Salvation Army seeking donations as food distribution method changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Salvation Army is looking for help as they make some changes to how food is distributed.

“For 155 years, The Salvation Army has found ways to help those who are hurting,” Major Ivan Rock, the Empire State Divisional Commander, says. “Our passion to serve people leads to creativity in the way we meet human need.”

These changes come as unemployment skyrockets amid the coronavirus pandemic. The whole situation has led to an exponential increase in the need for Salvation Army services across the state.

The organization’s soup kitchens are giving out boxed or bagged meals, in order to avoid large group gatherings inside buildings.

Food pantries are also giving out more food per visit, to reduce the amount of trips a family must make, giving them less potential exposure to the virus.

In Saratoga Springs and Syracuse, the Salvation Army says a month’s worth of food was given out in a single week. Some food pantries are delivering food, while others are using a drive-thru system.

Anyone who can help by donating items like canned goods, non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby wipes, formula or money can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or visit this site.