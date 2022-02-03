Schenectady bistro owner featured on “The Good Dish”

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ambition Coffee and Eatery on Jay St. in Schenectady getting its moment in the spotlight this week! On Wednesday, the restaurant’s owner representing the Capital Region for a taping of The Good Dish for a segment all about the “best fried chicken sandwich.”

“Oh I’m very honored and I’m very happy that I’m thought of and that my restaurant and that myself are respected that much that people are interested in what we do, so that’s a great feeling to be appreciated that way,” said Marc Renson, owner of Ambition Coffee and Eatery.

The bistro celebrates its 22nd anniversary this year, an accomplishment Renson says wouldn’t be possible without their loyal following. Colorful and funky is the best way to describe the inside of the restaurant which Renson says is a reflection of his soul.

The segment on the show allowed him to whip up a beloved special from his menu: a landshark beer battered chicken sandwich with key lime mayo.

The segment on the show allowed him to whip up a beloved special from his menu: a landshark beer battered chicken sandwich with key lime mayo.

“They loved it, they loved every bite of it! You taste the key lime and you’re back in the Florida Keys living a memory and it’s just an amazing sandwich full of passion,” said Renson.

Check out the behind-the-scenes photos Renson took during his time on the taping: