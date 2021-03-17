Schumer: $2.5 billion for upstate NY schools in American Rescue Plan

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves the chamber just after the Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — $2.5 billion from the American Rescue Plan is expected to reach schools across upstate New York.

Sen. Charles Schumer’s office shared a breakdown of those funds on Wednesday morning. The money will let school districts fill budget gaps, address learning loss and provide summer enrichment among other things.

Schumer says “COVID brought unprecedented challenges that have cost a year of learning and development for students — challenges disproportionately felt by students of color, students from low-income families, students with disabilities, and more.”

Here are the estimates for schools in the Western New York and Finger Lakes regions:

Western New York 
Erie County Akron Central School District$1,635,000.00
Erie County Alden Central School District$1,662,000.00
Erie County Amherst Central School District$3,028,000.00
Erie County Buffalo City School District$232,562,000.00
Erie County Cheektowaga Central School District$5,517,000.00
Erie County Cheektowaga-Maryvale Union Free School District$3,828,000.00
Erie County Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District$2,620,000.00
Erie County Clarence Central School District$3,409,000.00
Erie County Cleveland Hill Union Free School District$2,930,000.00
Erie County Depew Union Free School District$3,654,000.00
Erie County East Aurora Union Free School District$1,588,000.00
Erie County Eden Central School District$1,115,000.00
Erie County Evans-Brant Central School District (Lake Shore)$3,897,000.00
Erie County Frontier Central School District$3,854,000.00
Erie County Grand Island Central School District$2,548,000.00
Erie County Hamburg Central School District$1,904,000.00
Erie County Holland Central School District$910,000.00
Erie County Iroquois Central School District$1,375,000.00
Erie County Kenmore-Tonawanda Union Free School District$11,412,000.00
Erie County Lackawanna City School District$14,004,000.00
Erie County North Collins Central School District$945,000.00
Erie County Orchard Park Central School District$1,313,000.00
Erie County Springville-Griffith Institute Central School$2,145,000.00
Erie County Sweet Home Central School District$5,658,000.00
Erie County Tonawanda City School District$3,039,000.00
Erie County West Seneca Central School District$6,176,000.00
Erie County Williamsville Central School District$3,242,000.00
Niagara CountyBarker Central School District$1,217,000.00
Niagara CountyLewiston-Porter Central School District$1,904,000.00
Niagara CountyLockport City School District$11,686,000.00
Niagara CountyNewfane Central School District$2,029,000.00
Niagara CountyNiagara Falls City School District$32,265,000.00
Niagara CountyNiagara-Wheatfield Central School District$4,226,000.00
Niagara CountyNorth Tonawanda City School District$5,668,000.00
Niagara CountyRoyalton-Hartland Central School District$1,523,000.00
Niagara CountyStarpoint Central School District$1,495,000.00
Niagara CountyWilson Central School District$1,514,000.00
Cattaurgus CountyAllegany-Limestone Central School District$2,003,000.00
Cattaurgus CountyEllicottville Central School District$726,000.00
Cattaurgus CountyFranklinville Central School District$1,950,000.00
Cattaurgus CountyGowanda Central School District$3,876,000.00
Cattaurgus CountyHinsdale Central School District$1,299,000.00
Cattaurgus CountyOlean City School District$7,658,000.00
Cattaurgus CountyPortville Central School District$1,339,000.00
Cattaurgus CountyRandolph Central School District$3,710,000.00
Cattaurgus CountySalamanca City School District$3,859,000.00
Cattaurgus CountyWest Valley Central School District$533,000.00
Cattaurgus CountyYorkshire-Pioneer Central School District$4,628,000.00
Chautauqua CountyBemus Point Central School District$799,000.00
Chautauqua CountyBrocton Central School District$2,677,000.00
Chautauqua CountyCassadaga Valley Central School District$2,746,000.00
Chautauqua CountyChautauqua Lake Central School District$2,025,000.00
Chautauqua CountyClymer Central School District$1,496,000.00
Chautauqua CountyDunkirk City School District$8,453,000.00
Chautauqua CountyFalconer Central School District$2,517,000.00
Chautauqua CountyForestville Central School District$924,000.00
Chautauqua CountyFredonia Central School District$2,346,000.00
Chautauqua CountyFrewsburg Central School District$957,000.00
Chautauqua CountyJamestown City School District$23,097,000.00
Chautauqua CountyPanama Central School District$1,219,000.00
Chautauqua CountyPine Valley Central School District (South Dayton)$3,090,000.00
Chautauqua CountyRipley Central School District$910,000.00
Chautauqua CountySherman Central School District$1,657,000.00
Chautauqua CountySilver Creek Central School District$2,076,000.00
Chautauqua CountySouthwestern Central School District at Jamestown$1,925,000.00
Chautauqua CountyWestfield Central School District$1,559,000.00
Rochester-Finger Lakes 
Monroe County:Brighton Central School District$2,290,000.00
Monroe County:Brockport Central School District$4,087,000.00
Monroe County:Churchville-Chili Central School District$3,362,000.00
Monroe County:East Irondequoit Central School District$6,752,000.00
Monroe County:East Rochester Union Free School District$2,432,000.00
Monroe County:Fairport Central School District$4,087,000.00
Monroe County:Gates-Chili Central School District$5,740,000.00
Monroe County:Greece Central School District$21,234,000.00
Monroe County:Hilton Central School District$3,031,000.00
Monroe County:Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District$2,483,000.00
Monroe County:Penfield Central School District$1,290,000.00
Monroe County:Pittsford Central School District$1,209,000.00
Monroe County:Rochester City School District$228,289,000.00
Monroe County:Rush-Henrietta Central School District$6,286,000.00
Monroe County:Spencerport Central School District$3,784,000.00
Monroe County:Webster Central School District$4,972,000.00
Monroe County:West Irondequoit Central School District$2,789,000.00
Monroe County:Wheatland-Chili Central School District$1,851,000.00
Ontario County:Canandaigua City School District$3,325,000.00
Ontario County:East Bloomfield Central School District$800,000.00
Ontario County:Geneva City School District$5,397,000.00
Ontario County:Gorham-Middlesex Central School District (Marcus Whitman)$2,773,000.00
Ontario County:Honeoye Central School District$457,000.00
Ontario County:Manchester-Shortsville Central School District$901,000.00
Ontario County:Naples Central School District$1,431,000.00
Ontario County:Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District$1,820,000.00
Ontario County:Victor Central School District$2,229,000.00
Wayne County:Clyde-Savannah Central School District$1,859,000.00
Wayne County:Gananda Central School District$340,000.00
Wayne County:Lyons Central School District$2,284,000.00
Wayne County:Marion Central School District$855,000.00
Wayne County:Newark Central School District$4,409,000.00
Wayne County:North Rose-Wolcott Central School District$2,344,000.00
Wayne County:Palmyra-Macedon Central School District$2,201,000.00
Wayne County:Red Creek Central School District$1,828,000.00
Wayne County:Sodus Central School District$3,596,000.00
Wayne County:Wayne Central School District$1,467,000.00
Wayne County:Williamson Central School District$1,219,000.00
Genesee County:Alexander Central School District$603,000.00
Genesee County:Batavia City School District$4,767,000.00
Genesee County:Byron-Bergen Central School District$1,209,000.00
Genesee County:Elba Central School District$372,000.00
Genesee County:Le Roy Central School District$1,207,000.00
Genesee County:Oakfield-Alabama Central School District$724,000.00
Genesee County:Pavilion Central School District$806,000.00
Genesee County:Pembroke Central School District$1,189,000.00
Wyoming County:Attica Central School District$1,229,000.00
Wyoming County:Letchworth Central School District$1,278,000.00
Wyoming County:Perry Central School District$1,170,000.00
Wyoming County:Warsaw Central School District$1,314,000.00
Wyoming County:Wyoming Central School District$223,000.00
Livingston County:Avon Central School District$762,000.00
Livingston County:Caledonia-Mumford Central School District$901,000.00
Livingston County:Dalton-Nunda Central School District (Keshequa)$1,098,000.00
Livingston County:Dansville Central School District$2,988,000.00
Livingston County:Geneseo Central School District$1,211,000.00
Livingston County:Livonia Central School District$1,607,000.00
Livingston County:Mount Morris Central School District$1,402,000.00
Livingston County:York Central School District$697,000.00
Seneca County:Romulus Central School District$1,412,000.00
Seneca County:Seneca Falls Central School District$2,129,000.00
Seneca County:South Seneca Central School District$2,589,000.00
Seneca County:Waterloo Central School District$3,534,000.00
Yates County:Dundee Central School District$3,418,000.00
Yates County:Penn Yan Central School District$4,644,000.00

The total for Western New York is $481,551,000, while it’s $391,986,000 for the Finger Lakes.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories