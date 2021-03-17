Schumer: $2.5 billion for upstate NY schools in American Rescue Plan

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves the chamber just after the Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — $2.5 billion from the American Rescue Plan is expected to reach schools across upstate New York.

Sen. Charles Schumer’s office shared a breakdown of those funds on Wednesday morning. The money will let school districts fill budget gaps, address learning loss and provide summer enrichment among other things.

Schumer says “COVID brought unprecedented challenges that have cost a year of learning and development for students — challenges disproportionately felt by students of color, students from low-income families, students with disabilities, and more.”

Here are the estimates for schools in the Western New York and Finger Lakes regions:

Western New York Erie County Akron Central School District $1,635,000.00 Erie County Alden Central School District $1,662,000.00 Erie County Amherst Central School District $3,028,000.00 Erie County Buffalo City School District $232,562,000.00 Erie County Cheektowaga Central School District $5,517,000.00 Erie County Cheektowaga-Maryvale Union Free School District $3,828,000.00 Erie County Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District $2,620,000.00 Erie County Clarence Central School District $3,409,000.00 Erie County Cleveland Hill Union Free School District $2,930,000.00 Erie County Depew Union Free School District $3,654,000.00 Erie County East Aurora Union Free School District $1,588,000.00 Erie County Eden Central School District $1,115,000.00 Erie County Evans-Brant Central School District (Lake Shore) $3,897,000.00 Erie County Frontier Central School District $3,854,000.00 Erie County Grand Island Central School District $2,548,000.00 Erie County Hamburg Central School District $1,904,000.00 Erie County Holland Central School District $910,000.00 Erie County Iroquois Central School District $1,375,000.00 Erie County Kenmore-Tonawanda Union Free School District $11,412,000.00 Erie County Lackawanna City School District $14,004,000.00 Erie County North Collins Central School District $945,000.00 Erie County Orchard Park Central School District $1,313,000.00 Erie County Springville-Griffith Institute Central School $2,145,000.00 Erie County Sweet Home Central School District $5,658,000.00 Erie County Tonawanda City School District $3,039,000.00 Erie County West Seneca Central School District $6,176,000.00 Erie County Williamsville Central School District $3,242,000.00 Niagara County Barker Central School District $1,217,000.00 Niagara County Lewiston-Porter Central School District $1,904,000.00 Niagara County Lockport City School District $11,686,000.00 Niagara County Newfane Central School District $2,029,000.00 Niagara County Niagara Falls City School District $32,265,000.00 Niagara County Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District $4,226,000.00 Niagara County North Tonawanda City School District $5,668,000.00 Niagara County Royalton-Hartland Central School District $1,523,000.00 Niagara County Starpoint Central School District $1,495,000.00 Niagara County Wilson Central School District $1,514,000.00 Cattaurgus County Allegany-Limestone Central School District $2,003,000.00 Cattaurgus County Ellicottville Central School District $726,000.00 Cattaurgus County Franklinville Central School District $1,950,000.00 Cattaurgus County Gowanda Central School District $3,876,000.00 Cattaurgus County Hinsdale Central School District $1,299,000.00 Cattaurgus County Olean City School District $7,658,000.00 Cattaurgus County Portville Central School District $1,339,000.00 Cattaurgus County Randolph Central School District $3,710,000.00 Cattaurgus County Salamanca City School District $3,859,000.00 Cattaurgus County West Valley Central School District $533,000.00 Cattaurgus County Yorkshire-Pioneer Central School District $4,628,000.00 Chautauqua County Bemus Point Central School District $799,000.00 Chautauqua County Brocton Central School District $2,677,000.00 Chautauqua County Cassadaga Valley Central School District $2,746,000.00 Chautauqua County Chautauqua Lake Central School District $2,025,000.00 Chautauqua County Clymer Central School District $1,496,000.00 Chautauqua County Dunkirk City School District $8,453,000.00 Chautauqua County Falconer Central School District $2,517,000.00 Chautauqua County Forestville Central School District $924,000.00 Chautauqua County Fredonia Central School District $2,346,000.00 Chautauqua County Frewsburg Central School District $957,000.00 Chautauqua County Jamestown City School District $23,097,000.00 Chautauqua County Panama Central School District $1,219,000.00 Chautauqua County Pine Valley Central School District (South Dayton) $3,090,000.00 Chautauqua County Ripley Central School District $910,000.00 Chautauqua County Sherman Central School District $1,657,000.00 Chautauqua County Silver Creek Central School District $2,076,000.00 Chautauqua County Southwestern Central School District at Jamestown $1,925,000.00 Chautauqua County Westfield Central School District $1,559,000.00

Rochester-Finger Lakes Monroe County: Brighton Central School District $2,290,000.00 Monroe County: Brockport Central School District $4,087,000.00 Monroe County: Churchville-Chili Central School District $3,362,000.00 Monroe County: East Irondequoit Central School District $6,752,000.00 Monroe County: East Rochester Union Free School District $2,432,000.00 Monroe County: Fairport Central School District $4,087,000.00 Monroe County: Gates-Chili Central School District $5,740,000.00 Monroe County: Greece Central School District $21,234,000.00 Monroe County: Hilton Central School District $3,031,000.00 Monroe County: Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District $2,483,000.00 Monroe County: Penfield Central School District $1,290,000.00 Monroe County: Pittsford Central School District $1,209,000.00 Monroe County: Rochester City School District $228,289,000.00 Monroe County: Rush-Henrietta Central School District $6,286,000.00 Monroe County: Spencerport Central School District $3,784,000.00 Monroe County: Webster Central School District $4,972,000.00 Monroe County: West Irondequoit Central School District $2,789,000.00 Monroe County: Wheatland-Chili Central School District $1,851,000.00 Ontario County: Canandaigua City School District $3,325,000.00 Ontario County: East Bloomfield Central School District $800,000.00 Ontario County: Geneva City School District $5,397,000.00 Ontario County: Gorham-Middlesex Central School District (Marcus Whitman) $2,773,000.00 Ontario County: Honeoye Central School District $457,000.00 Ontario County: Manchester-Shortsville Central School District $901,000.00 Ontario County: Naples Central School District $1,431,000.00 Ontario County: Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District $1,820,000.00 Ontario County: Victor Central School District $2,229,000.00 Wayne County: Clyde-Savannah Central School District $1,859,000.00 Wayne County: Gananda Central School District $340,000.00 Wayne County: Lyons Central School District $2,284,000.00 Wayne County: Marion Central School District $855,000.00 Wayne County: Newark Central School District $4,409,000.00 Wayne County: North Rose-Wolcott Central School District $2,344,000.00 Wayne County: Palmyra-Macedon Central School District $2,201,000.00 Wayne County: Red Creek Central School District $1,828,000.00 Wayne County: Sodus Central School District $3,596,000.00 Wayne County: Wayne Central School District $1,467,000.00 Wayne County: Williamson Central School District $1,219,000.00 Genesee County: Alexander Central School District $603,000.00 Genesee County: Batavia City School District $4,767,000.00 Genesee County: Byron-Bergen Central School District $1,209,000.00 Genesee County: Elba Central School District $372,000.00 Genesee County: Le Roy Central School District $1,207,000.00 Genesee County: Oakfield-Alabama Central School District $724,000.00 Genesee County: Pavilion Central School District $806,000.00 Genesee County: Pembroke Central School District $1,189,000.00 Wyoming County: Attica Central School District $1,229,000.00 Wyoming County: Letchworth Central School District $1,278,000.00 Wyoming County: Perry Central School District $1,170,000.00 Wyoming County: Warsaw Central School District $1,314,000.00 Wyoming County: Wyoming Central School District $223,000.00 Livingston County: Avon Central School District $762,000.00 Livingston County: Caledonia-Mumford Central School District $901,000.00 Livingston County: Dalton-Nunda Central School District (Keshequa) $1,098,000.00 Livingston County: Dansville Central School District $2,988,000.00 Livingston County: Geneseo Central School District $1,211,000.00 Livingston County: Livonia Central School District $1,607,000.00 Livingston County: Mount Morris Central School District $1,402,000.00 Livingston County: York Central School District $697,000.00 Seneca County: Romulus Central School District $1,412,000.00 Seneca County: Seneca Falls Central School District $2,129,000.00 Seneca County: South Seneca Central School District $2,589,000.00 Seneca County: Waterloo Central School District $3,534,000.00 Yates County: Dundee Central School District $3,418,000.00 Yates County: Penn Yan Central School District $4,644,000.00

The total for Western New York is $481,551,000, while it’s $391,986,000 for the Finger Lakes.