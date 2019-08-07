Live Now
Schumer and King calling for universal background checks for guns

by: News 4 Staff

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Although they’re on opposite sides of the political aisle, two New York lawmakers are together in their call for universal background checks for guns.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Congressman Peter King spoke at a Walmart parking lot on Long Island Tuesday morning.

They chose that location after the recent mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Schumer and King say Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is responsible for blocking background check legislation that passed in the House of Representatives.

King has urged President Trump to publicly announce his support for background checks.

