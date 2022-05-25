ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is laying out a plan to fight domestic extremism in the United States.

She wants to create offices in the federal government responsible for investigating domestic terrorism.

The senator is also calling for gun control measures after the shootings in Texas and Buffalo.

“The level of death we have seen in the past few years is unconscionable,” Gillibrand said. “The United States is not an outlier when it comes to mental health issues. Where we are the outlier is easy access to weapons. We have to take control of this issue.”

Senator Gillibrand also wants the FBI to make it a priority to address the threat posed by white supremacists.