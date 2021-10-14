Sen. Gillibrand proposes using federal money for hiring school bus drivers

(WIVB) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wants to get more people behind the wheels of school buses.

She’s asking the U.S. Department of Education to let schools use federal money to hire drivers.

Gillibrand says school districts in the Empire State are reporting a 20 percent shortage of drivers.

In Buffalo, Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash has said the school district is short as many as 150 drivers.