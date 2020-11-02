Sen. Kennedy: Youth hockey restrictions doing more harm than good

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Senator Tim Kennedy says ongoing youth hockey restrictions are causing more harm than good.

Kennedy, whose three children play hockey, says teams are leaving the state to be able to play games.

New York’s ongoing COVID-19 guidelines allow hockey teams to practice, but not play.

“Right now, because the numbers have been so high in other states, to go over state lines to play hockey just doesn’t make any sense, to have to come back and quarantine for two weeks,” Kennedy said. “So, because our numbers are low, we want to see western New York opened up on a regional basis for hockey and other youth sports.”

The New York State Amateur Hockey Association released an update just days ago, saying that while traveling out of state may violate state guidelines, the group will not discipline teams that participate in sanctioned activities under other USA Hockey affiliates.