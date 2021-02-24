Sen. Patrick Gallivan continues to call for removal of governor’s emergency powers

(WIVB)– State Senator Patrick Gallivan is continuing to call for Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers to be removed.

He said the powers were “appropriate at the beginning of the pandemic,” but the senator says that time has passed.

Gallivan is encouraged to see some bi-partisan support to strip the emergency powers.

Now, he wants to see action.

“The legislature in my view, as a body, is not doing its job unless and until it takes back its legislative authority,” Gallivan said.

The governor’s emergency powers expire in April.