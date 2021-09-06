Sen. Schumer calls for infrastructure spending to better fend off storms

(WIVB) — Senator Chuck Schumer is calling on his colleagues to change our infrastructure.

Right now, two bills passed by the Senate are sitting in the House. One calls to use $3.5 trillion dollars to combat a number of challenges, including climate change.

Schumer says the U.S. needs to build resilient infrastructure to better fend off the next storms.

“Global warming and the havoc it wreaks knows no political boundaries,” Schumer says. “And let us hope the solution knows no political boundaries either, because this is a crisis.”

The House has committed to a vote by September 27 on the separate trillion-dollar, bipartisan physical infrastructure bill.