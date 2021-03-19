Senate Majority passes the ‘HALT’ Solitary Confinement Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Senate Democratic Majority passed the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act (HALT). This will impact those in solitary confinement in state prisons or county jails.

The Nelson Mandela Rules, adopted by the United Nations, define segregated confinement for more than 15 days as torture. HALT will align New York with this standard and save the state tens of millions of dollars over the next several years, says the Senate Majority.

“We remember the names Layleen Polanco, Kalief Browder, and Benjamin van Zandt, and the countless others whose lives have either been taken or destroyed by solitary confinement,” Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “Prolonged segregated confinement can cause permanent harms and does not properly address the root causes that lead to the punishment. These reforms are morally right, fiscally responsible, and will improve outcomes at jails and prisons.”

Senator Julia Salazar, Chair of the Senate Committee on Crime Victims, Crime and Correction, said, “It is no secret that the use of solitary confinement is inhumane, unethical, and constitutes torture under international law if it extends more than fifteen days. It must be discontinued immediately. The passage of HALT in the Senate brings us one step closer to bringing justice to all those who have lost loved ones to the wrongful use of solitary, and the New Yorkers who have been victims of this state-sanctioned torture.”

The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act (HALT)will: