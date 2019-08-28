Senator Gillibrand announces she is ending Presidential campaign

(WIVB)– After eight months, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has announced she is ending her Presidential campaign.

Gillibrand took to Twitter this afternoon saying, “I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.”

Her tweet concluded by thanking her supporters and saying, “Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”

Gillibrand was re-elected to the Senate this past November.

Watch her full announcement below:

Today, I am ending my campaign for president.



I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.



To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019

Governor Cuomo released a statement regarding the announcement by Gillibrand: