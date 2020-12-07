Senator Schumer calls for federal action as unemployment benefits are set to expire soon

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Senator Chuck Schumer is calling on Congress to pass a new round of jobless benefits before it’s too late.

New federal labor numbers show more than 13-million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits through Cares Act programs, but those funds will expire the day after Christmas.



Senator Schumer says rising covid infections are likely to hurt hiring, putting more families in peril.



“So many millions have been thrown out of work through no fault of their own. They’ve been living not luxuriously, and on less salary, than they usually get through the pandemic unemployment insurance that we passed.”



As of Friday, Majority leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had resumed negotiations for economic relief.

