Seneca Nation votes for federal review before payments are given to NYS, local cities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Nation of Indians is waiting for more information from the federal government before New York and a number of local cities receive payments.

Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels says the money will be withheld pending a federal review, as the result of a vote by the Seneca Nation’s Council.

“The Department of Interior and National Indian Gaming Commission have raised concerns about the legality of the continued revenue share payments under the Seneca Nation’s gaming Compact and commenced a review of the matter several months ago,” Pagels says. “To date, neither agency has issued an official report, nor taken any legal action. After receiving community feedback, the Nation’s Council approved a resolution to continue holding Compact revenue share payments until the federal review is complete. We hope such a report is finalized expeditiously so our Nation can move forward in charting the future of our gaming operations.”

Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Salamanca and the state are expecting to receive, altogether, hundreds of millions of dollars.